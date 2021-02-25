Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,543,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amcor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

