Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,159.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,238.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,206.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.