Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:AWC)

Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) (ASX:AWC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0368 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 34.20.

In other Alumina Limited (AWC.AX) news, insider Michael Ferraro acquired 203,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.94 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of A$394,341.39 ($281,672.42).

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

