Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.70

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.70 and last traded at $56.11, with a volume of 586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $930.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

