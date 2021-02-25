Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,777 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis increased its stake in Altria Group by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2,573.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 973,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 936,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

