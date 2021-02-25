Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 46,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.10. 34,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,027. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $179.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average of $157.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

