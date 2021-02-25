Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,078,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,012,541,000 after buying an additional 712,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ECL stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of -58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day moving average of $207.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

