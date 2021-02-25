Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.26. 49,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,920. The company has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.08. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

