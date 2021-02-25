Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,072 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DJP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return(SM) ETN by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter.

DJP traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Retur has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

