Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $131.66. The company had a trading volume of 125,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,602. The company has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

