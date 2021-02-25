Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 90 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 18,858 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,991,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.72. 432,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,507,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.47 and its 200 day moving average is $136.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

