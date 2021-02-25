Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €50.00 by UBS Group

Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

EPA:ALO opened at €41.59 ($48.93) on Tuesday. Alstom SA has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €44.47.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

