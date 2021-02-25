Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,220,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alphatec by 316.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.