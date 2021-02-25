Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cadence Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $49.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,033.83. 107,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,344. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,926.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,706.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

