Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,220,000 after purchasing an additional 176,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,061.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,926.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,706.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

