Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Up 178.8% Over Last 7 Days

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 286.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $37.58 million and approximately $890.36 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 178.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.35 or 0.00020269 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.47 or 0.00500528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00082843 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058570 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.00478570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071321 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,632,323 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

