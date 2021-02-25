Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.71.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 260,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 979,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 153,588 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $10,882,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.