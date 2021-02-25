Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland Sells 10,000 Shares

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) CEO Earl R. Refsland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Earl R. Refsland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Earl R. Refsland sold 6,543 shares of Allied Healthcare Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $39,519.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products by 354.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 9.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

