Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $115.08 Million Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,547 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.48% of Comerica worth $115,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,280.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $897,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist raised their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

