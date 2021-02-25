Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $112.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,398 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $112,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 12.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 9.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

