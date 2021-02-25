Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $104.04 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.48% of Kontoor Brands worth $104,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the third quarter worth $95,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

KTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

