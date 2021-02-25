Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,652,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $106,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Welltower by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank cut Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Welltower stock opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $86.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

