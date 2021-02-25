Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $95,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

NYSE:BDX opened at $246.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 90.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.