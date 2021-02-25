Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 7,195 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $120,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Pool by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 5.7% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $328.39 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

