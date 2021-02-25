Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,955,772 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.72% of Steven Madden worth $109,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -122.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOO. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

