Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 702,969 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 946.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 702,969 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $98,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,546,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Q2 by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $3,411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,792,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock worth $22,970,117. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $130.66 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -57.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

