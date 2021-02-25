Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $250.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $677.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

