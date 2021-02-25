Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,157,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,392.7% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 671,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,258,000 after purchasing an additional 626,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.55. The company had a trading volume of 351,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,128,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $661.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

