Airgain, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Airgain in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Airgain’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airgain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Airgain has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 million.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

