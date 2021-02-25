Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Airgain worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airgain by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Airgain by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Airgain by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 301,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

AIRG opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $252.28 million, a P/E ratio of -110.77 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airgain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

