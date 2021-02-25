Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

