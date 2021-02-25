Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $31.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $33.95.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.