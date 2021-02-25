AGF Investments Inc. Sells 227 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,829,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after buying an additional 55,403 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN opened at $458.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.01 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.15.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

