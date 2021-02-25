Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce sales of $16.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the highest is $19.08 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $74.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agenus.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $794.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 9.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Agenus by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 36.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

