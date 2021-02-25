Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.14.

Shares of AFN opened at C$41.85 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$15.00 and a 12 month high of C$42.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.