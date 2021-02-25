Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEOXF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Aeroports de Paris to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

Shares of AEOXF stock remained flat at $$126.86 during trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.74. Aeroports de Paris has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $180.00.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.