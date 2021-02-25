AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in AerCap by 79.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in AerCap by 7.6% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AerCap by 712.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AerCap by 14.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AerCap by 6.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE AER opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

