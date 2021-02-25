Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) has been given a C$2.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ADZN stock remained flat at $C$0.92 during trading on Thursday. 54,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.60 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. Adventus Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.60.

About Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

