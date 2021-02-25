Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) has been given a C$2.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ADZN stock remained flat at $C$0.92 during trading on Thursday. 54,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$120.60 million and a P/E ratio of -21.90. Adventus Mining Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.60.
About Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V)
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.