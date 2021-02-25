Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Increased to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by research analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.23.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $166.15 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $177.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.47 and its 200 day moving average is $156.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,313,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

