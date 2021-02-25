Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,121.00

Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,121 ($40.78) and last traded at GBX 3,101.10 ($40.52), with a volume of 380951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,091 ($40.38).

The company has a market cap of £9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,970.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,826.50.

Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

