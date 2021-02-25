adidas (ETR:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) target price on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €282.80 ($332.71).

Get adidas alerts:

ADS opened at €288.70 ($339.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €284.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €277.17. adidas has a twelve month low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a twelve month high of €306.70 ($360.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.