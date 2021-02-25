Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $895,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $913,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $949,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $936,150.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $884,700.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $833,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $844,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $58.39 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

