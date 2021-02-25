AdaptHealth (AHCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $32.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $418,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,689.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

