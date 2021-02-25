Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ADMS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 516,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,721. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.