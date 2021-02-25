Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of ADMS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 516,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,721. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.
In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $28,844.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $64,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.
Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.
