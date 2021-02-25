Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Up 8.6%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) shot up 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $23.03. 3,126,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,898,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $887.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

