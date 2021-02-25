Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will post $1.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the highest is $1.40 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.03 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $7.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 18,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,669,313. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.45 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.