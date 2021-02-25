AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) versus Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Financial Contrast

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcelRx Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Galapagos 2 11 5 0 2.17

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.28, indicating a potential upside of 153.85%. Galapagos has a consensus price target of $173.69, indicating a potential upside of 105.19%. Given AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Galapagos.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcelRx Pharmaceuticals $2.29 million 82.18 -$53.24 million ($0.67) -3.10 Galapagos $1.00 billion 5.52 $167.83 million $5.46 15.50

Galapagos has higher revenue and earnings than AcelRx Pharmaceuticals. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galapagos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcelRx Pharmaceuticals -890.43% N/A -60.72% Galapagos -70.67% -11.78% -5.58%

Summary

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals beats Galapagos on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. It also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain. The company was formerly known as SuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2006. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis. The company's clinical stage programs also comprise GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor that is in ISABELA I and II trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and NOVESA Phase II proof-of-concept trial for systemic sclerosis; and GLPG1205, a GPR84 inhibitor, which is in the PINTA Phase II proof of concept trial for treating IPF. In addition, it engages in the development of GLPG1972, which is in the ROCCELLA Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; and Toledo molecules, including GLPG3312, GLPG3970, and GLPG4399 for inflammation. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.Ã r.l.; Novartis Pharma AG; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; and Ryvu Therapeutics S.A. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

