ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $9.00. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 200 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $825.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,030 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,205 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,595. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.