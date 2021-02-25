Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth $6,800,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.26. 53,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,361. The company has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.05 and its 200-day moving average is $242.48. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.76.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

