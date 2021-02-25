Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post sales of $103.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.92 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $121.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $345.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $378.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $543.91 million, with estimates ranging from $498.70 million to $589.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

ACEL opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,867.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

