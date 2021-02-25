Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.13% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $25.32.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

